ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning the public not to eat certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two small, long-running listeria outbreaks in which three people died. One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and another...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

These Are The Pork Products Being Recalled Due To Listeria

Alexander & Hornung is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service. Perdue Premium Meat Company, the parent company to Alexander & Hornung, is asking that customers check their meat products due to the...
FOOD SAFETY
WDBO

Dole, Fresh Express recall packaged salad over concerns about listeria

Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a voluntary recall for all Dole brand packaged salads due to a possible risk of listeria. The recall also includes private label packaged salads produced by the company. The Dole-branded and private label packaged salads being recalled were processed at the company’s production facilities in...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you have this popular salad in your fridge, throw it away immediately

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, COVID-19 tests, more Just in time for the holidays, Dole — along with the FDA and CDC — announced a new recall involving some of its salad products. The recall stems from the fact that some packaged salads may contain listeria monocytogenes. Note that this recall is completely separate from a similar recall from earlier in the week. Which Dole salads are subject to the recall? According to the FDA, Dole is recalling all branded and privately-labeled salads originating from the company’s processing facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Listeria Bacteria#Salad#Ap#Fresh Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
126K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy