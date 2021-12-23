QB Bazelak enters transfer portal

Connor Bazelak, right, embraces running back Tyler Badie during Missouri's victory over North Texas on Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium. A day after Brady Cook led MU at quarterback in the Armed Forces Bowl, the former starting QB announced he has entered the transfer portal. NICOLE GUTIERREZ/Missourian

A day after Brady Cook led Missouri at quarterback in the Armed Forces Bowl, former starting signal-caller Connor Bazelak announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Bazelak started the majority of games the past two seasons for the Tigers, earning SEC Co-Freshman of the Year honors in 2020.

As this season progressed, the redshirt sophomore's struggles came to the fore as he dealt with an injury and inconsistent play.

After the regular season, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz opened the QB competition among Bazelak, Cook and true freshman Tyler Macon. Redshirt freshman Cook seized the job ahead of Wednesday's bowl game vs. Army and had a fairly impressive showing in the Tigers' 24-22 loss to the Black Knights.

With Cook's performance and highly touted recruit Sam Horn joining the Tigers in 2022, Bazelak made the decision to pursue other options.