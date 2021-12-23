What 5-star tackle Nolan Rucci learned on Wisconsin football's scout team

UW offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (66) during the season opener against Penn State. Rucci has been the scout team's left tackle throughout the season. David Stluka, UW Athletics

Nolan Rucci knew he needed time to develop despite what his recruiting rankings said about his potential.

That’s why he didn’t join the University of Wisconsin football team expecting to have a starting spot as a freshman or get upset when he spent his season on the scout team. Rucci and several other highly touted young offensive linemen served as the scout team front this season, working against the nation’s No. 1 defense while trying to learn the ropes of college football.

Rucci, a five-star recruit and the second-best high school prospect UW ever has landed, according to 247Sports, said the experience has been invaluable.

“That's been really great,” Rucci said. “You learn a lot pretty quick. It's been a pretty great experience just getting a lot of tips and pointers from the older guys because they've been pretty awesome all season just helping us younger guys out, anything they can share.

“Technique-wise, you really have to be almost perfect every single time or else you probably won't get that rep. And so it's really good practice at making sure you're doing 100% technique, everything right, every single play.”

Rucci has been playing left tackle almost exclusively this season, and that was the position where he found himself in the rotation during training camp after a rash of injuries on the line. Though it’s been a grind throughout the season going against edge rushers like Noah Burks and Nick Herbig, Rucci has gotten more high-quality, one-on-one pass-blocking reps by being on scout team than he would’ve being a No. 2 tackle this season.

He recognizes the importance of his role in helping the defense prepare for a game, but getting better at using UW’s blocking schemes took mental work outside of practice. The scout team runs about 20 snaps of UW’s system per week, so Rucci used those and film study to improve despite not being in the rotation.

“You’ve got to do some things on your own,” he said. “So I think just making sure you're sitting down watching film after every practice, even watching some of the older guys, watching their technique. I think just meeting outside of practice … we'll do some periods just with coach Rudy (Joe Rudolph) and the younger guys, just making sure we're staying on top of technique and stuff like that. And so really hasn't been too bad.”

Rucci has received guidance from some of UW’s upperclassmen at his position, like senior Logan Bruss. Bruss was in his shoes in 2018, running with the scout team before becoming a three-year starter.

“Can't lie, it's definitely not the most fun thing at times to kind of be the punching bag for the starting defense,” Bruss said. “But I just think when you're in that situation, you kind of know what it takes and kind of know what works and what doesn't, and the level you have to be at to be able to compete with those guys. … I thought it was instrumental in my growth.”

The early bowl-prep practices were a time for Rucci to show what he could do running UW’s plays, and he was among the standouts during those sessions. Multiple teammates and coaches have spoken about the strides they’ve seen from Rucci and fellow freshman tackle Riley Mahlman.

Rucci said he felt the biggest improvement this season in his run-blocking technique, combining proper footwork and balance to his size and strength as a blocker. His goal is to add some weight in the offseason and be around 305 pounds at the start of training camp. He was listed at 294 pounds this season.

This offseason will see a significant change along UW’s line. All-Big Ten selections Josh Seltzner (first team) and Bruss (second team) are departing to try their hand at the NFL. Senior left tackle Tyler Beach (honorable mention) still is determining his next step, but he also could be leaving.

Rucci is among a group of four- and five-star linemen who will start competing for roles this spring — Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel, Logan Brown and Trey Wedig are some of the others.

“(I) really love the guys that make up the room, like love them,” UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said. “And not just because they were four- or five-star guys. They fit this place. ... They're tough. They take hard coaching, they work, they put in all the extra time and effort to get it done, and they take care of each other. That's something you have to have on a line at the core of your program if you're going to build great together.”

Rucci sees the way the younger group pushed and supported one another throughout the season and knows that will continue as they compete for roles.

“I'm super excited just to prepare for this bowl game and spring ball and just showing coach what I have,” he said. “I know every guy would be happy with whoever is starting. And I know we're such a tight-knit group that everyone's super excited for each other and what we're doing this offseason, and so we're really excited to get to work in spring ball.”