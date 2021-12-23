ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah reports 1,289 daily COVID-19 cases Thursday; 5 new deaths

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Utah reported 1,289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with five additional deaths, although one occurred before Dec. 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,005 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.8%.

458 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 152 of them, including 58 cases in children ages 5-10, 29 cases in children ages 11-13, and 65 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With five additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,754:

  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-45, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

