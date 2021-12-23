No lane closures expected on major roads in panhandle

In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads throughout the Florida panhandle beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.