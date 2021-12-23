ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Anti-vaxxers serving ‘legal papers’ to Alan Shearer go to wrong address

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADGck_0dUlvEvc00
Alan Shearer Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to serve spurious legal papers to the former England football captain Alan Shearer delivered the documents to the wrong house, it has emerged.

The former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker had encouraged people to get a Covid booster jab in a video promoted by the Premier League last week.

His stance prompted anti-vaccination protesters to film themselves on Wednesday outside an address near Newcastle that they believed to be his home.

In the video shared on social media, three men and a woman gathered outside a gated property and after pressing an electronic buzzer, one of them posted documents into an external letterbox.

Anti-vaccination activists routinely share templates of supposed legal documents that they then film themselves depositing.

However, a person who lives locally and saw the footage told the PA news agency: “That’s an old address they have for him.”

In the video, the man who posted the documents says: “Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous. Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.

“That’s the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer’s fucking house.”

Northumbria police said it had no involvement in the incident.

In response to the video, Shearer’s fellow Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Wrong house, wrong cause, all kinds of wrong.”

It is not the first time that anti-vaccine protesters have gone to the wrong location for a demonstration.

In August, a group stormed what they thought was a major BBC building – unaware that the corporation had largely moved out in 2013.

Rather than target the BBC’s news operation, which they held responsible for promoting Covid-19 vaccines, a handful of protesters gained access to Television Centre in west London, which is predominantly rented by ITV.

In October, anti-jab demonstrators targeted the home of the TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine and tried to serve what it called an “anti-vaxx writ” while he was out, instead handing it over to his wife.

In the same month, protesters gathered for a demonstration at the home of the GP and broadcaster Dr Hilary Jones.

Comments / 9

Related
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: Boris Johnson to be briefed, amid reports he is considering ‘guidance not new laws’

It would be "sensible" for Boris Johnson to issue updated guidance rather than bring in new laws to slow the spread of Omicron, a senior Tory MP has said. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, said the prime minister should “wait and see” what the latest data says about the more contagious Covid strain.He told Times Radio: “I think unless the data is very different to that which it was before Christmas, the PM would do well just to wait and see what happens..because by next week we will have a very clear...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Jeremy Vine
The Independent

Voices: What to do about the anti-vaxxers? There are three options

Backstage of the Christmas pantomime at No 10 (or rather, last year’s performance during “lockdown”) there is a serious public policy debate about measures to curb the spread of the omicron variant of Covid.There are still many uncertainties about omicron, but early indications are that it is more easily transmitted than earlier variants but no more of a threat to those who are fully vaccinated and have a booster jab. The government is moving belatedly to step up the pace of vaccination of all adults to ensure they have a third dose. They are right to do so.A more controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Papers#Uk#Afp Getty#Newcastle United#Covid#The Premier League#Twitter
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

If Omicron is the dominant variant in UK, why is the number of confirmed cases so low?

The headlines have been unambivalent: Omicron is now the dominant variant in the UK and has been for close to a week. By contrast, the number of confirmed Omicron cases seems extraordinarily low: the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 15,363 new Omicron cases across the UK on 20 December, equivalent to just 17% of the cases reported by government the same day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Door-to-door vaccination effort considered in bid to reach unjabbed – reports

Coronavirus vaccination teams could go door-to-door to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stave off further restrictions.The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.New Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

I found a brilliant adventure in the UK – even in 2021

I walked the county boundary of Gloucestershire: Claire Jenkins. I used to live in London, but went home to Gloucestershire at the start of the pandemic. I’m an active person, easily bored, and I thought: “What am I going to do?” I decided to get to know my county by walking its boundary.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Culture warriors sallied forth, only to be defeated by their own ineptitude

In January, when England’s third national lockdown was just beginning and most of us were blissfully ignorant of the middle letters of the Greek alphabet, I used these pages to make a prediction. Not about the pandemic but about another equally tedious and long-running nightmare that most people hoped would be over by now: the culture wars.
U.K.
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

90K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy