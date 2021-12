The Panthers may have scored first with a 24-yard field goal, but it was the Buccaneers who dominated this divisional matchup in Charlotte. Tampa Bay’s offense successfully navigated their drives despite being down starting receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette. All three were taken out with injuries last week against the Saints. It did not seem to be an issue for quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the receiving corps.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO