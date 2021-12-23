Bucs UK Podcast: Red Out, Shut Out

It may be Dec. 26, but the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have a list of candidates they want to interview for their head coaching vacancy. The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had their head coach for the foreseeable future in Urban Meyer when hiring him back in January. But less than a year into the job, the team fired Meyer after a 2-11 record and a multitude of controversies and drama. Now, the Jaguars are on the hunt for another sideline boss, and they reportedly have some candidates in mind.
