ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs UK Podcast: Red Out, Shut Out

By Bucs Report Staff
bucsreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Bucs UK Podcast the gang reviews...

bucsreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Buccaneers#Sunday Night Football#American Football#The Bucs Uk Podcast#The New Orleans Saints#Bucs Uk Website
FanSided

New rumors on when the Chicago Bears will fire Matt Nagy revealed today

We have been trying to predict when the Chicago Bears will let everyone know that Matt Nagy will not be the head coach of the team in 2022. However, with every passing week, fans have now become numb to the situation making comments like “wake me up when it happens” or “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Honestly, I thought for sure it was going to happen after the loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. That was the second embarrassing loss on national TV in a row.
NFL
The Spun

This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

Tom Brady has made breaking records a common occurence over the course of his NFL career. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shatter barriers as he eyes an eighth Super Bowl ring. The latest instance of Brady’s brilliance came on Sunday afternoon when he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Chicago Bears' 2022 head coaching picture becoming clear

The Chicago Bears have been trending in the wrong direction under the leadership of head coach Matt Nagy. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears have since lost eight of their last nine and currently sit at 4-10 overall heading into Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. As...
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars reportedly have a head coaching interview wish list

It may be Dec. 26, but the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have a list of candidates they want to interview for their head coaching vacancy. The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had their head coach for the foreseeable future in Urban Meyer when hiring him back in January. But less than a year into the job, the team fired Meyer after a 2-11 record and a multitude of controversies and drama. Now, the Jaguars are on the hunt for another sideline boss, and they reportedly have some candidates in mind.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: A very big day coming at Halas Hall

For the moment, the Chicago Bears could enjoy a rarely-seen win. Veteran quarterback Nick Foles took the start for Chicago against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and led an improbable, late, game-winning drive. With the Bears down by seven, Foles swiftly led the Bears offense down the field and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy