Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 remains one of the best Jumpman sneakers of all time. The shoe came out at the perfect time as Nike was looking to save themselves from losing Michael Jordan. In the end, Hatfield and Jordan enjoyed a long relationship of making shoes with one another, and to this day, the Jordan 3 remains one of the best sneakers ever placed on the market. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand would want to release more colorways, moving forward.

