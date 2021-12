Mexican pet furniture company Zulo Mx has gained a reputation for itself by introducing the world to some of the most intriguing cat and dog furniture. If you are an avid reader of Homecrux, you would remember the cat towers by the Zulo Mx that allowed climbing, exercising, resting, and scratching in a single piece. Choosing to not rest on its laurels, the Zulo Mx has now introduced Banca cat house where your feline friends can sleep and slay in style.

