'An Officer and a Gentleman' to take stage in January at Walton Arts Center

Tahlequah Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Live theater and film worlds come together at Walton Arts Center in Jan. 4-9 when An Officer and a Gentleman takes to the stage. The perfect way to kickoff 2022, this new production promises romance and drama alongside a sing-a-long-worthy score of music from the...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Madison County Journal

An Officer and a Gentleman at Thalia Mara Hall

An Officer and a Gentleman will be live at Thalia Mara Hall on Dec. 20. This musical is based off the 1982 film of the same name. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. with limited seating.
MOVIES
thepitchkc.com

Jazz in January takes a Lawrence group all the way to the Lincoln Center

The 2021 DownBeat Award-winning Jazz Ensemble I, directed by Dan Gailey, has been invited to compete in the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship at Lincoln Center in January 2022. Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) announced its second annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational competition featuring ensembles from 10 of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country. Students will perform on the Rose Theater stage January 10-11, 2022, throughout Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tahlequah Daily Press

River Spirit announces Young to perform

Brett Young is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale Dec. 24. Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style with seven consecutive No. 1 hit songs and multi-platinum sales. With an undeniable string of hits, he has cemented his status as country's master over matters of the heart and with two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, the star now broadens his emotional scope with "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days."
MUSIC
mynews13.com

A+ Teacher's students take center stage together

Orlando, Fla. – A showstopping Orange County A + Teacher's theater lessons are in the limelight. Jesse Cohen teaches at Innovation Middle School in Orlando. He encourages his students not to upstage each other but to create a real sense of community so everyone learns. Cohen says, "The first day I was there and saw the confidence and spark and that creativity -- I knew that this was for me."
ORLANDO, FL
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
