More Colleges Adjust Plans for January

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

More colleges are adjusting plans for the semester that starts in January:. Amherst College announced that faculty teaching a January term course have been "strongly encouraged to change to remote teaching" and that "concurrently, all students registered for J-term classes that are...

Grand Island Independent

Countdown to college: Tips for December and January

Follow-up. Confirm all of the schools received your application and materials. The first place to start is with the Common Application and the Coalition applications. Check their dashboards to see if a school has downloaded your application. In addition, confirm your school materials (transcript, letters of recommendation, school profile) have been submitted. If you have any doubts, you can reach out to the admissions offices of the colleges and ask for them to confirm receipt.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Colleges and universities shift plans amid omicron spread

Colleges and universities across the U.S. are increasingly choosing to begin their post-holiday sessions online amid the national spike in COVID-19’s omicron variant. On Tuesday, seven campuses in the University of California system — which is comprised of 10 campuses serving more than 285,000 students, and is the largest employer in the state, and among the largest university systems in the country — announced plans to open winter quarter classes with two weeks of remote classes, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.
Fox 59

No Indiana colleges will change learning plans

Universities across the country are deciding whether to change their learning plans, because of concerns of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The University of Illinois will temporarily switch to remote learning in January before opening classrooms to students.
ABC6.com

Providence College to require booster and testing beginning January

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Providence College announced that they will be requiring both the COVID-19 booster shot and a negative test result for students, staff, and faculty at the start of the spring semester in January. The college is recommending anyone eligible for the booster shot to receive it immediately, but...
WAFB

EBR School System plans to give incoming 9th graders more access to college credits and workforce experience starting next year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hannah Amoroso is excited the East Baton Rouge School System is implementing more educational resources for her 8th grade daughter when she enters high school next year. However, her daughter is worried about the workload and upper level courses that will come with the Pathway to Bright Futures initiative.
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The 74

2021's Top 10 Quotes About Teachers, Unions & Education

Since 1997, I have been collecting memorable quotes on the topics of public education and teachers unions. Each year, I post the 10 quotes I find are the most revealing. The 2021 list is quite a collection, headed by a quote that was truly remarkable. Here they are, in countdown order:  10. “The union said […]
The 74

Curriculum Matters for Everyone — Why Now Is the Time

This is the final in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]
madison

Muscatine Journal

Inside Higher Ed

More Colleges Announce Changes for January

More colleges and universities have announced changes in January schedules:. Howard University is delaying the start of the academic term until Jan. 18. That is a week later than normal (plus Martin Luther King Jr. Day). The University of Chicago is delaying the start of the quarter and changing the...
