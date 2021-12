US stock futures tilted higher on Monday after the Christmas holiday. Dow Jones futures rose by 60 points, while those tied to the S&P 500 rose by 0.30%. Volume in the futures market remained low since many investors are away on holiday. The biggest risk in the financial market was the Omicron variant, fears over which led to thousands of flight cancellations during the Christmas holiday. As a result, shares of leading airlines like Southwest and United declined by more than 2%.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO