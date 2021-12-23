ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

No injuries reported in 3-vehicle accident on Emily Drive

By Christopher Dowell
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — No injuries have been reported as a result of a reported three-vehicle accident on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Emily Drive in Clarksburg as a multiple-vehicle accident with entrapment.

1 patient transported after auto-pedestrian accident in Marion County

When first responders arrived on scene, they reported that there was no entrapment involved and that no patients would require transport due to no reported injuries, according to the communications center.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire departments, as well as the Clarksburg Police Department.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

