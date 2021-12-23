ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-day takeaway: Mississippi reports 4,668 COVID-19 cases, 46 related deaths

By Sarah Haselhorst, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Each week, COVID-19 data looks different.

The Clarion Ledger regularly publishes the number of Mississippi COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccinations and other relevant pandemic health news in efforts to keep residents informed. Here are the findings from state officials from Dec. 16 to 22.

COVID-19 case counts and related deaths are pulled from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Last week:Mississippi reports 3,462 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

MSDH urges pediatric vaccination, give holiday safety guidelines

Since the COVID-19 omicron variant made its way to Magnolia State on Dec. 6 and has rapidly spread around the country, Mississippi health officials say it's particularly important children 12 and younger get vaccinated.

"Where we're really lagging in our vaccination rates are five to 11-year-olds," State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said Friday. "We've been able to fully vaccinate only about three or 4% of that age cohort so far."

As of Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 44% of residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. About 35% of children 12-17 have both shots.

Byers and other state health officials have recently urged residents to get the booster dose as the omicron variant circulates. As more research comes out on omicron, the nation's top doctors say the original vaccine series appears to be less effective at combating omicron's spread.

As holiday celebrations commence, Byers reminded Mississippians to be "smart over the holidays." That includes vaccination, mask-wearing in packed indoor spaces and social distancing, he said.

Here's what to know:COVID-19 omicron variant discovered in Mississippi

Coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Within the week, 4,668 COVID-19 cases were recorded, up 1,206 more than last week.

COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi

There were 46 coronavirus-related deaths reported from Dec. 16-22. The rate is up 18 deaths from last week.

Coronavirus in Mississippi schools

Of 413 schools reporting from 58 of Mississippi's 82 counties, there were 292 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi students statewide from Dec. 13-17, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health's report Tuesday.

The department noted in its report, the low numbers were impacted by holiday break.

More than 100 teachers and staff tested positive for the virus. Nearly 3,200 students, staff and teachers were quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Dig Deeper:Jackson city employees 91% vaccinated, mayor urges citizens to do the same, wear masks

Have a health story? Or a health-related tip? Send it along to shaselhorst@gannett.com, on Twitter at @HaselhorstSarah or call 601-331-9307.

