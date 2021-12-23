ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big News About Zach LaVine

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Zach LaVine is out of health and safety protocols and practiced with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

LaVine had missed the last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, but the Bulls won both games.

On the season, they are 19-10 in their first 29 games of the season, which has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA.

LaVine and the Bulls went 31-41 last season, and were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference,

Therefore, they missed the postseason and the play-in tournament.

However, with the new additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, they are a totally different team, and are currently the second seed in the east behind only the Brooklyn Nets.

Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pacers final score: Zach LaVine returns with 32 points in 113-105 victory

The Bulls finally returned to the court after another lengthy layoff, and while they saw several more players and even head coach Billy Donovan enter health and safety protocols, they got back Zach LaVine for Sunday’s home game against the Pacers. It was great to have LaVine back out there, as he delivered a game-high 32 points in a 113-105 victory, with 12 points coming in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Reuters

Zach LaVine returns to lead Bulls past Pacers

Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from a two-game absence and DeMar DeRozan added 24 as the Chicago Bulls posted a 113-105 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Chicago, which won its third straight and avenged...
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s ‘selfless’ move for Zach LaVine proves how Bulls silenced doubters

With DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way, the Chicago Bulls are looking primed for a spectacular season. When DeMar DeRozan joined the Bulls this offseason, many were not convinced that he could make a huge impact in the famed franchise. Atop that, some also doubted that he and Zach LaVine will have good chemistry as co-stars. However, the pair proved that none of it is true.
NBA
