Big News About Zach LaVine

According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, Zach LaVine is out of health and safety protocols and practiced with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

LaVine had missed the last two games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, but the Bulls won both games.

On the season, they are 19-10 in their first 29 games of the season, which has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA.

LaVine and the Bulls went 31-41 last season, and were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference,

Therefore, they missed the postseason and the play-in tournament.

However, with the new additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, they are a totally different team, and are currently the second seed in the east behind only the Brooklyn Nets.

