ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Intel takes a stand for genocide

By Tom Rogan, National Security Writer and Contributors Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moral rhetoric of U.S. corporations such as Coca-Cola, Dell, Hewlett Packard, and Walmart often ends at the impassable moral wall of Communist China. But no corporation can rival the capricious greed that now defines Intel. The U.S. technology giant claims to stand for "social equity and human rights." In China,...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

What China learned from the end of the Cold War

On Christmas Day 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed, and the Cold War came to an end. Beijing wasn’t celebrating. While one Cold War was ending, another was beginning. China’s communist rulers watched with alarm as their rival’s rule came to such an ignominious end. The Soviet Union had been integral to the rise and eventual victory of the Chinese Communist Party after the country’s nearly two-decade-long civil war. But the two powers eventually became rivals, fighting to be the preeminent power in the communist world.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
TechCrunch

SK Hynix gets China approval to take over Intel’s NAND business

Last October, the U.S. chip giant and SK Hynix reached the acquisition deal. Following the agreement, SK Hynix obtained nods from watchdog agencies in South Korea, the U.S., the European Union, Taiwan, Brazil, Britain and Singapore. SK Hynix said in its statement: “SK Hynix sincerely welcomes and appreciates the State...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Xi's 'destiny' leadership narrative faces an omicron battle

As the omicron variant spreads like wildfire across the Western world, Chinese Communist Party officials must be holding their breath. Figuratively and literally. The latest COVID-19 variant has shown an impressive ability to infect even those who are double vaccinated and boosted with otherwise proven vaccines. Current indications suggest that China's distinctly mediocre vaccines are unlikely to be effective against it. This poses a major social and economic challenge for Beijing, one that is particularly personal for Chinese President Xi Jinping.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uyghur Genocide#Communist China#Coca Cola#Hewlett Packard#Chinese#Uyghurs#The Communist Party#Global Times
albuquerqueexpress.com

World Uyghur Congress asks OIC to stand against China's 'genocide' of minorities

Beijing [China], December 20 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a strong public stand against the People's Republic of China (PRC)'s "genocide and crimes" against humanity against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims in East Turkistan. "We call on you to...
SOCIETY
Shore News Network

Amazon Killed One Of Its Most Popular Features Because China’s Communist Party Demanded It

Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Why a Sino-Russian split isn't likely anytime soon

Last Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a virtual meeting. It consolidated their deepening relationship. Putin hailed "a new model of cooperation ... between our countries," to be based on "noninterference in internal affairs, respect for each other’s interests, and a determination to turn our common border into a 'belt' of eternal peace and good neighborliness." Xi pledged to work with Russia "for a shared future."
POLITICS
Fox News

Potential 2024 GOP candidates warn US influencers taking money from China: You're 'condoning' genocide

Several potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates warned U.S. influencers taking money from China to promote the Beijing Olympics that they are "condoning" genocide. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, as well as Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, cautioned social media stars against taking the People’s Republic of China’s paycheck to promote the diplomatically boycotted 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China's 'social credit' system ranks citizens and punishes them with throttled internet speeds and flight bans if the Communist Party deems them untrustworthy

China has been rolling out a system that ranks its citizens based on their "social credit." People can be punished if they drive badly, buy too many video games, or steal. It's not a unified, nationwide system, but China plans on eventually making it mandatory for everyone. The Chinese Communist...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy