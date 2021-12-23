ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 500 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 500,222,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 611,897,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 499,013,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 22 out of 609,035,545 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,520,561 people had received at least one dose while 204,740,321 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Over 64 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mln#Pfizer Biontech
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Deadline to join drug distributors’ $21 billion U.S. opioid settlement extended

(Reuters) -The three largest U.S. drug distributors announced on Wednesday an extension to a key Jan. 2 deadline for cities and counties to join a proposed $21 billion settlement resolving claims that the companies fueled the nation’s opioid epidemic. Plaintiffs’ lawyers who negotiated the deal with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen...
INDUSTRY
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
WCIA

CDC warns of 2 listeria outbreaks tied to packaged salad

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning the public not to eat certain brands of packaged salads, which they say are linked to two small, long-running listeria outbreaks in which three people died. One outbreak is linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and another has been tied to packaged salads produced […]
FOOD SAFETY
tucsonpost.com

U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 50 mln: Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 50 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 50,009,507, with a total of 797,916 deaths, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), showed the data.
COLLEGES
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy