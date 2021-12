CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued to residents on padre island. That has local businesses on edge today. "It was a little stressful at first, not knowing when the pressure was going to come back on,” Christina Craig, Manager at Scuttlebutt’s Bar and Grill said. “(We weren’t sure when) we'd have running bathrooms, running water to do dishes, things like that. Once that pressure came back on, we just hit the ground running and opened back up safely."

