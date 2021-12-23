ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Christmas Carols with The King’s Singers

wfmt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new Christmas album from The King’s Singers features 25 tracks covering everything from contemporary choral gems and...

www.wfmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

O Holy Night named nation’s favourite Christmas carol

It came ahead of Silent Night and Gustav Holst’s version of In The Bleak Midwinter in a poll by Classic FM. O Holy Night has topped a poll to find the nation’s favourite Christmas carol, beating Silent Night to the top spot. Gustav Holst’s version of In The...
RELIGION
goodhousekeeping.com

The Queen’s choir perform festive carols to be played in hospitals over Christmas

The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal performed a special carol service which will be played in hospitals nationwide over the Christmas period. The service was recorded by a special organisation called The Monarch Network, which, “produces musical content for NHS cancer and paediatric hospitals,” according to a post on the official Royal Family Instagram page.
SOCIETY
coronadonewsca.com

Lamb’s Players Theatre Presents A Christmas Carol, The Musical

Lamb’s Players Theatre, as part of their Festival of Christmas 2021, is presenting a stunning musical version of Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol.” The excellent production was adapted and directed by the extremely talented Kerry Meads with musical direction by gifted G. Scott Lacy. This...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Album#Cambridge#English#King S College
worcestermag.com

Hanover Theatre's live 'Christmas Carol' a welcome holiday return

Last holiday, homebound theatregoers were treated to an inventive virtual production of The Hanover Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” This year, though, The Hanover staple returns to its live roots and it is a welcome homecoming. Troy Siebels’ live “Christmas Carol” adaptation continues to use...
HANOVER, MA
wfmt.com

The Sixteen: Carol of the Bells

The Sixteen contrasts traditional with contemporary in this choral feast of festive music. Bob Chilcott’s sumptuous Advent Antiphons based on plainsong melodies anticipate the coming of Christmas and feature alongside Mykola Leontovich’s much-loved Carol of the Bells, Richard Rodney Bennett’s stunning Susanni, and Eric Whitacre’s shimmering Lux aurumque. Interspersed with the beautiful simplicity of traditional carols, this is a Christmas collection to savor. Harry Christophers stands among today’s great champions of choral music. In partnership with The Sixteen, the ensemble he founded almost 40 years ago, he has set benchmark standards for the performance of everything from late medieval polyphony to important new works by contemporary composers.
RELIGION
The Guardian

A Christmas Carol’s lesser-known successor gets its moment in the spotlight

It is the story of a miserly gentleman who eventually finds redemption, and it was a huge bestseller in its day, but Charles Dickens’ festive story The Cricket on the Hearth is far less well-known than its predecessor A Christmas Carol. Now the Charles Dickens Museum in London is hoping to bring new attention to the tale, with the first display of some of the sketches drawn to illustrate it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton exchanges loving look with Prince William at Christmas concert

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted exchanging a sweet glance at one another during Ellie Goulding's moving performance of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. The touching moment came as Kate hosted her Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. And it just so happens that Ellie performed at Prince William and Kate's wedding reception, so no doubt it brought back lots of happy memories for the royal couple, who tied the knot at the Abbey ten years ago.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy