Andover officer shoots suspect who allegedly drove at police

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23.
Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m.
Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him.
Thomas died at the hospital.
Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random.
No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
