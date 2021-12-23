ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Andover officer shoots suspect who allegedly drove at police

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot by a police officer in the Butler County town of Andover. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating...

www.star-telegram.com

#Shooting#Police#Andover#Kbi
