If you say CM Punk to your average person, they likely remember him as the pro wrestler that stood atop WWE for almost a decade and has now returned as one of the biggest stars for AEW. But in between, there just happened to be those two infamous UFC fights Punk had. He went 0-2 (well 0-1 and one No Contest, as it turned out years later) and he was dominated. But he did what not a lot of us have the cojones to do - he got in there and fought.

