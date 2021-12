Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO