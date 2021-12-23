ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: A large-scale population-based epidemiological study on the prevalence of central sensitization syndromes in Japan

By Yasuo Haruyama
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02678-1, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly labelled as a present address. As a result, this affiliation was incorrectly captured for Gen Kobashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Integrated Research...

Author Correction: Increment in the volcanic unrest and number of eruptions after the 2012 large earthquakes sequence in Central America

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01725-1, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Introduction, in FigureÂ 1 and its accompanying legend, in the Results section under the subheading 'Stress changes caused by the earthquakes', in the Discussion and conclusions section under the subheading 'Volcanic eruptions long after the earthquakes', and in the Supplementary Information file, where the earthquake that occurred on November 7, 2012 was incorrectly mentioned as having occurred on November 11, 2012. The original Fig.Â 1 and accompanying legend appear below.
Publisher Correction: Prenatal exposure to persistent organic pollutants and metals and problematic child behavior at 3"“5 years of age: a Greenlandic cohort study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01580-0, published online 12 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Table 4 and Table 5 contained several errors in the data given for rows "Cont", "Low", "High" and "p-trend" due to an incorrect merging of cells. Additionally, in...
Correction: Mapping global prevalence of depression among postpartum women

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error Fig. 4 was omitted. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Ziyi Wang, Jiaye Liu, Huan Shuai, Zhongxiang Cai. School of Nursing, Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei, China.
Publisher Correction: Chewing increases postprandial diet-induced thermogenesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03109-x, published online 09 December 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Naoyuki Hayashi. The correct affiliations are listed below. Faculty of Sport Sciences, Waseda University, 2-579-15 Mikajima, Tokorozawa, Saitama, 359-1192, Japan. Institute for Liberal Arts, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ookayama 2-12-1,...
Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
Influence of stress induced by the first announced state of emergency due to coronavirus disease 2019 on outpatient blood pressure management in Japan

To prevent further spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Japanese government announced a state of emergency, resulting in major stress for the population. The aim of this study was to investigate a possible association between changes in daily stress and blood pressure (BP) in Japanese patients. We retrospectively investigated 748 patients with chronic disease who were treated by the Sagamihara Physicians Association to determine changes in stress during the COVID-19 state of emergency from 7 April to 31 May 2020. During the state of emergency, office BP significantly increased from 136.5"‰Â±"‰17.5/78.2"‰Â±"‰12.0 to 138.6"‰Â±"‰18.6/79.0"‰Â±"‰12.2 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.03, respectively). In contrast, home BP significantly decreased from 128.2"‰Â±"‰10.3/75.8"‰Â±"‰8.8 to 126.9"‰Â±"‰10.2/75.2"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.01, respectively), and the ratio of white coat hypertension was significantly increased (p"‰<"‰0.001). Fifty-eight percent of patients worried about adverse effects of hypertension as a condition contributing to the severity and poor prognosis of COVID-19; decreased amounts of exercise and worsened diet compositions were observed in 39% and 17% of patients, respectively. In conclusion, a significant increase in office BP with the white coat phenomenon was observed during the state of emergency, as well as an increase in related stress. To prevent cardiovascular events, general practitioners should pay more attention to BP management during stressful global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
Patient preference: messages for the wider adoption of renal denervation in the real world

Hypertension is the most important attributable cause of cardiovascular diseases worldwide [1,2,3]. Although there are many effective and well-tolerated antihypertensive medications, the control rates among hypertensive patients remain disappointing, below 25% globally [1, 3]. Among the various causes of suboptimal control, non-adherence to medications is the most essential one [4]. Non-adherence influences not only hypertension control, but also the management of all non-communicable chronic diseases [5]. Non-adherence is the inherent limitation of medications, which should be taken regularly to action. Non-adherence is not entirely due to forgetfulness, but also, at least in part, implies patient preference. In contrast to medication control, device therapy of hypertension, like renal denervation, confers sustained blood pressure control and is free of the concern of non-adherence [6]. However, the invasive nature and varied blood pressure-lowering responses are disadvantages of device therapy and may impact patient preference [7]. Patient preference has been emphasized to be considered during hypertension treatment strategy determination through shared decision making in almost all recently published consensus documents or position papers on renal denervation [7,8,9,10]. Patient preference is built on the received medical information and his or her perceptions about the information. Therefore, valid, unbiased, and updated medical information disclosure is of utmost importance during shared decision-making process, instead of emphasizing patient preference alone, which could be easily misguided [11]. Choosing Wisely UK advocates use of the BRAN (benefits, risks, alternatives, nothing) tool to establish patient preference on a scientifically sound basis [12]. Within the framework of BRAN, short-term and long-term effects, as well as economic considerations, of strategies consulted should be provided in share-decision making.
Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha. conceived...
Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
Association of dyslipidemia, diabetes and metabolic syndrome with serum ferritin levels: a middle eastern population-based cross-sectional study

Elevated serum ferritin (SFer) levels are implicated in many energy metabolism abnormalities. The association between SFer levels and metabolic disorders has not been studied in Middle Eastern populations. We aimed at exploring the association between SFer levels and serum lipids, diabetes determinants, and metabolic syndrome in a sample of Qatari adults. This study used biochemical parameters obtained from 1928 participants from the Qatar Biobank cohort. We utilized adjusted multivariable logistic regression analysis to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) for dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, the homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and metabolic syndrome (MetS) according to sex-specific SFer quartiles (Q1 to Q4). Results revealed that the ORs for dyslipidemia increased progressively and significantly across the SFer quartiles, up to two folds in Q4 for women (OR 2.47 (1.68"“3.62)) and men (OR 2.24 (1.41"“3.55)) versus Q1 (OR:1). Exclusively in women, the ORs for IR (HOMA-IR"‰>"‰3.58) increased significantly in Q4 (OR 1.79 (1.19"“2.70)) versus OR 1 in Q1 as did the ORs for diabetes (OR: 2.03 (1.15"“3.57) in Q4 versus OR 1 in Q1). We observed the same result when we pooled the participants with prediabetes and diabetes in one group. The OR for MetS also increased significantly across the Sfer Quartiles from OR: 1 in Q1 to 1.92 (1.06"“3.02) in Q4 for women and to 2.07 (1.08"“3.98) in Q4 in men. Our results suggest the elevated Sfer levels as a potential risk biomarker for dyslipidemia and MetS in adult Qatari men and women, and diabetes and IR in women only.
Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
A mixed-methods, population-based study of a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa

A syndemic has been theorized as a cluster of epidemics driven by harmful social and structural conditions wherein the interactions between the constitutive epidemics drive excess morbidity and mortality. We conducted a mixed-methods study to investigate a syndemic in Soweto, South Africa, consisting of a population-based quantitative survey (N"‰="‰783) and in-depth, qualitative interviews (N"‰="‰88). We used ethnographic methods to design a locally relevant measure of stress. Here we show that multimorbidity and stress interacted with each other to reduce quality of life. The paired qualitative analysis further explored how the quality-of-life impacts of multimorbidity were conditioned by study participants' illness experiences. Together, these findings underscore the importance of recognizing the social and structural drivers of stress and how they affect the experience of chronic illness and well-being.
Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
Home blood pressure variability and target organ damage

High blood pressure (BP) is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD). The prevalence of elevated BP remains high, and the greatest absolute burden of elevated BP is especially found in the East Asian and Pacific regions [1]. Recent international hypertension management guidelines confer increasing weight to methods of measuring BP outside the medical office (e.g., self-measurement at home) to assess CVD risk [2]. The major advantage of out-of-office BP measurement is that it provides a large number of BP measurements with minimization of the white-coat effect and observer bias, facilitating highly reliable assessment of actual BP [3]. In fact, several studies have shown that BP self-measured at home is more strongly associated with CVD risk than BP measured in the office setting [3]. Independent of the mean BP, higher day-to-day variability in home BP has also been shown to be associated with CVD risk [4, 5].
