Miss World was canceled at the last minute when at least 23 girls came down with COVID-19, causing the organization to lose millions, a source tells Page Six. “They lost … the millions in set cost to produce the pageant,” said a source of the event — which judges contestants on their philanthropic work, not how they look in a swimsuit. We hear the production cost is around $5 million.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO