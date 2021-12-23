‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 69: Linda Cohn Talks Rangers, Jacob Trouba Interview, Olympics

Getty Images

The Rangers might be on a bit of a break, but the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast doesn’t take breaks.

The great Linda Cohn joined Ron Duguay and Mollie Walker on this episode of the show as we talk COVID break, Christmas, the Olympics and where the Rangers stand right now. We also take questions from Post Sports+ members. Enjoy!

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron, Mollie & Jake:

COVID/OLYMPICS: Rangers lucky to not be decimated by cases. They get a week break here and only one game postponed with how the schedule worked out. NHL dropping out of the Olympics. Should players have the right to choose? Ron talks about representing Canada in the Canada Cup.

POST SPORTS+ QUESTIONS: Post Sports+ members ask Ron and Mollie about Alexandar Georgiev, whether the Rangers should make a trade, Morgan Barron and everything else in Rangers land.

Linda Cohn Interview:

ESPN SportsCenter Host, ESPN+ “In The Crease” Podcast Host

TROUBA INTERVIEW: Talks about what Trouba said in her interview with him — time as a Ranger, captaincy and coaching.

GALLANT: The job he has done so far with this Rangers team.

REPPING NY: Still reps her NY teams out in Los Angeles.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Up In The Blue Seats,” a New York Rangers podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop Thursdays during the regular season.