ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Petunias: Everything You Need To Know Before Planting

By Kimberly Smith
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAuJu_0dUloau100

Known for their colorful blooms, petunias (Petunia spp.) make some of the best annual flowers for your garden because they bloom fast and last all summer long. The trumpet-shaped blossoms come in just about every color imaginable, and the plants can grow up to 36 inches tall. In addition, they are versatile. According to The Spruce , they add gorgeous blooms to flower beds, edging, or containers. Wherever you decide to grow petunias, you won't be disappointed. They are a fan favorite because they are relatively easy to care for as long as they get enough water and live in soil that is not too soggy. This makes them a great pick for beginner gardeners .

Petunias thrive in hardiness zones 10 through 11. If you live in a climate where summers get extremely hot, you may not see as many blooms as you usually would because too much direct sun will hinder their growth. The good news is there are plenty of varieties to choose from.

How To Grow Petunias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tLD4_0dUloau100

When shopping for petunias to plant in your garden or a container, Farmers' Almanac recommends looking for short, dense ones that have not yet bloomed. If you want to grow them from seeds, plant them in indoor containers 8 to 10 weeks before the last frost date, only transferring seedlings into the ground when there is no threat of frost. When planting, space them about 1 foot apart. Do not bury the seeds too deep in the mix, as they need light to germinate. If you are growing petunias in a pot, almost any kind of potting soil will do, but to keep them happy, use a slightly acidic, light soil that drains well (via The Spruce ).While you don't have to remove dead blooms for new growth, it never hurts to do so. If you find the stems of your plants are too long, go ahead and prune them because doing so can result in a fuller plant with more blooms that last throughout the summer.

How To Care For Petunias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGbOu_0dUloau100

Petunias like a lot of sun and need at least six hours a day to thrive. In climates where the afternoon sun is scorching, plant them where they will be protected from the afternoon sun. As per The Spruce , they prefer low humidity and moderate temperatures around 75 degrees, but can tolerate cooler nights in the 40s.

Petunias are happiest when their soil is moist. While they don't like soil that is too dry, they also don't like it when the ground gets too soggy. Too much water might lead to root rot, and it could also lead to longer stems with fewer blossoms. The best way to water your pansies is to keep an eye on the soil while you figure out a watering routine that best suits them. Keep in mind that plants in containers need more water than plants in the ground, per Farmers' Almanac . As far as fertilizer goes, it's best to go with a balanced one. When planting, add some compost to the soil to encourage growth. Fertilize in July and every three weeks thereafter.

How To Repot Petunias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5XJ6_0dUloau100

When moving petunia seedlings to a larger pot, be sure to transfer them to a well-draining container. Add some gravel or a piece of cloth to the bottom of the pot to prevent soil from escaping out of the holes. According to Smart Gardening Guide , as potted petunias grow over the summer, they may outgrow their containers and become root bound, so keep an eye out for roots that may be popping up over the soil line or trying to escape from the drainage holes.

If your foliage turns yellow or the plants don't appear to be thriving a few months after planting, take a look at the root system to ensure your plant does not need a bigger pot. Transferring them to a larger pot will give them the space they need to last all summer long (via SF Gate ). When repotting plants, keep the stems covered at the same level as in the old pot.

Petunia Varieties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vx481_0dUloau100

With an abundance of pansy varieties to choose from, it might seem overwhelming to select ones for your garden. One thing to consider is where they will be. Trailing varieties work well in hanging baskets or along borders. If you want dramatic colors, try these:

  • Black Velvet Petunias Petunia 'Balpevac' - The University of British Columbia notes these petunias are striking with dark violet petals that look black, hence their name.
  • Petunia Bravo (Petunia × atkinsiana) - They offer bright shades of blue and lavender.
  • Purple Night Skies (Petunia cultivars) - They are covered with various-sized dots to mimic stars in the night skies (via Garden Lovers Club ).

The Spruce also recommends a few of the Petunia x hybrida varieties to make a statement:

  • Mini Rose Blast Pink ((Petunia x hybrida 'Mini Rose Blast Pink') - These petunias have pink and purple blossoms that look similar to a tie-dye pattern.
  • Purple Pirouette (Petunia x hybrida 'Purple Pirouette') - They have frilly white edges surrounding deep purple flowers.
  • Potunia Plus Red (Petunia x hybrida 'Potunia Plus Red') - These petunias have eye-catching deep red blooms.

Troubleshooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlsZr_0dUloau100

While petunias are known for being easy to care for, they do fall victim to some problems. If you notice the blooms or leaves are wilted, it could be a water issue. It could mean too much or too little water, and the only way to know which end of the spectrum your plant falls on is to keep a close eye on how moist the soil feels when you water it, per The Spruce . Fungal problems may occur if you live in a humid area or if water sits for a prolonged time on the blooms or leaves, according to Farmers Almanac .

Petunias can also harbor a few pests that can ruin your garden -- namely aphids, slugs, and flea beetles. The good news is that you can remove most of these bugs with a good spray of water. If that doesn't take care of the infestation, you can always opt for an insecticide.

Read this next: The Easiest Plants To Grow For Beginner Gardeners

Comments / 0

Related
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make a Snake Plant to Bloom (Highly Fragrant & Rare)

When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
GARDENING
Mercury News

How to get your amaryllis bulbs to bloom after the holidays

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
GARDENING
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Here’s how much light your houseplants need to grow and stay healthy

“Grow in the Dark: How to Choose and Care for Low-Light Houseplants” by Lisa Eldred Steinkopf (and published by Cool Springs Press) is an excellent book for anyone who is thinking of growing houseplants or is already growing them but with limited success. In truth, virtually all plants we associate with growing indoors tolerate low light since they come from the tropical rain forest floor where a modicum of light trickles down through the trees flourishing overhead.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Indoor Plants#Fertilizer#Farmers
SPY

Everything You Need to Properly Clean Your Oven (Both Inside and Out)

Can you remember the last time you cleaned your oven? We’re not just talking about a little dusting; we mean really cleaned the thing. You know, using heaping amounts of elbow grease (whatever that is) and an absurd amount of the first cleaning solution you can find. If you’re like most people, your oven is in dire need of a little TLC, and for good reason — food stains, grease and crumbs can consolidate over time to build up a layer of nasty gunk that affects not only the food you’re making but also the efficiency of your oven. According to...
HOME & GARDEN
gardeningsoul.com

21 Houseplants that Can Grow Without Sunlight

Believe it or not, there are plants that grow without the sun. Even though most plants need light to grow, fortunately, there are plants that grow in indirect sun – so when choosing your indoor garden be sure you have one of these!. Some plants crave the sun, but others...
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Vindy.com

Awesome amaryllis

Q: Someone gave me an amaryllis for an early gift. How do I make sure it doesn’t die?. A: I love amaryllis bulbs and the resulting exotic, trumpet-shaped flowers they produce. Each year I send them as gifts to out-of-town family and friends. I call them “the gift that keeps on giving” because with a little care, they can be coaxed into blooming a second time in one year.
GARDENING
FIRST For Women

Trouble Sleeping? This Gorgeous Christmas Houseplant Could Help

Houseplants don’t just make our homes feel cozier, they can also have amazing health benefits. Some zap toxins in the air, while others boost your focus — and they all help ease anxiety and stress. When it comes to better sleep, there’s a plant for that, too! The Christmas cactus could be just what you need to catch some more Zzzs this holiday season.
GARDENING
Sandusky Register

Cyclamen can bloom again

Last week, I did an internet search for Christmas flowers to make up trivia questions for the Huron Garden Club. To my surprise, one of the flowers I often give people at Christmas was not on the list. This is cyclamen, a beautiful houseplant that I have seen flourishing in our local nurseries.
HURON, OH
BobVila

The Best Soil for Strawberries of 2021

Few fruits are quite as delectable—and desirable—as strawberries. Fortunately, these summertime favorites are relatively straightforward to grow, whether planted in a garden bed, a strawberry tower, or a container. Still, some home gardeners can’t seem to produce flavorful fruits, or their plants yield only a handful of berries. The secret to a sweeter, more bountiful harvest often starts with optimal soil.
GARDENING
Smithsonian

The Smithsonian cares for thousands of poinsettias—meet some of our favorites

Too many poinsettias? No such thing. Smithsonian Gardens regularly grows more than 20 different varieties of poinsettias at their greenhouses—this can include close to 4,500 total cuttings across 2,000 pots. Take a virtual tour of poinsettias at one of the greenhouses. Poinsettias are woody plants that grow as small...
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Planting a Garden for Future Generations

Gardeners who are truly far-sighted can achieve far more than those who focus almost exclusively on the here and now. Planting a garden for future generations means that we can ensure true sustainability. As well as just focusing on the needs and desires of the present, we see to it that our gardens will provide for the needs and desires of future generations.
GARDENING
The Independent

Gardening: 8 parting tips from longtime AP columnist Reich

Farewell, fellow gardener. After almost 30 years of sharing my gardening experience, expertise, and enthusiasm in columns for The Associated Press, I’ve decided to focus my time and energy in other directions. Thanks for joining me as, according to the seasons, I selected tomato varieties to grow, pruned ‘mums for best blooms, or highlighted the darker side of mistletoe.Perhaps you're a brand-new gardener. Perhaps an experienced one. My goal has been to guide, to entertain and, most of all, to share with you the joys of gardening.I'd like to close by offering eight suggestions to help make your garden —...
GARDENING
Northwest Florida Daily News

GARDENING: The North Florida Gardening Calendar is here

As we are about to move into a new year, I wanted to share with you a gardening resource that you can use throughout the year. It’s the UF/IFAS Extension North Florida Gardening Calendar created by Sidney Park Brown, Associate Professor Emeritus with the UF/IFAS Department of Environmental Horticulture. For each month, there is a section on “What to plant” for that month and a section on “What to do” in our North Florida lawns, landscapes and gardens.
FLORIDA STATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
382
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy