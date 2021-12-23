Interviews ongoing for next Sunflower Diversified CEO position

No doubt you, or someone you know, was affected by the wind storm that passed through our state last week. While the weather predictions earlier in the week were spot on, it was still hard to comprehend what needed to be done in preparation. The following day a phone call from my Regional Extension Director, who was in the midst of her own property clean-up effort in Lincoln County, was quick to check on the wellbeing of our staff and offices. Within an hour of that call I received a call from our Director of K-State Research and Extension, making sure we knew of their concern and support. The concern shown by our KSRE Administration made me proud to be part of the Extension Team.

LINCOLN COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO