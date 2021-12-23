ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Interviews ongoing for next Sunflower Diversified CEO position

 3 days ago
Sunflower Diversified Services Executive Director Jon Prescott has scaled back his working hours but is still involved with the transition to the next director following his official retirement. After four-plus years with Sunflower,...

Great Bend, KS
