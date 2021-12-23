ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Free Play Days: Play Overwatch For Free On Xbox This Christmas

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone fancy an early Christmas present?! If you're a fan of Overwatch but you've yet to buy it, you can play the game for free on Xbox over the next week-or-so, allowing...

NME

‘Call of Duty Vanguard’ multiplayer going free to play for 5 days

Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty Vanguard’s multiplayer will be free to play for a short period. Starting tomorrow (December 16), a sample portion of the multiplayer will be free to anyone and will feature Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint and Vanguard’s new survival tournament mode Champion Hill.
VIDEO GAMES
carthrottle.com

10 Free Driving Games You Should Play Right Now

Spent all your money on car parts and bills, but still need to get your racing fix? Download one of these free PC games to fill the void without the hurt wallet - because broke people need gaming too!. With the growing costs associated with sim racing these days, it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Inscryption Has A Free Roguelike Expansion You Can Play Now

Inscryption is one of 2021’s biggest surprises in more ways than one. Outside of being a very good game (it cracked our Top 10 Games of 2021, after all) it also has a lot more going for it than it lets on. Those who have seen the adventure to its conclusion but are itching for more creepy card game goodness should be happy to hear that a small expansion is out now.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch to offer free trial period beginning today

If you’ve been begging your friends to join you in the chaos of Mystery Heroes over the holidays, Overwatch has a plan to get them on board. From Dec. 20 to Jan. 2, Overwatch will host a free trial period where new players can jump directly into the action and make progress that will carry over if they choose to purchase the game.
VIDEO GAMES
#Christmas#Free Play#The Microsoft Store#Xbox Live Gold
gameranx.com

GTA Online: The Contract – Is The GTA DLC Free? | How To Play

With The Contract DLC out for GTA Online, many fans wonder if it will cost anything. After almost half a year, Rockstar Games released a feature update for GTA Online. The Contract DLC is a storyline-based update featuring some of your favorite GTA 5 characters like Franklin Clinton, Lamar Davis, and Chop. With many more surprises in the update like celebrity cameos, new vehicles, and weapons, the new update is definitely worth playing. For all of you who are looking to try out the newest features added to the game, here are a few answers to some of the most common questions.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Scrabble’ battle royale ‘Babble Royale’ is a free-to-play take on genre

A Fortnite and PUBG contender has entered the arena, as new battle royale-Scrabble mash-up Babble Royale forces players to use their words to win. The recently released title is free-to-play on Steam (thanks PC Gamer) and can be found here. Available on both Mac and PC, this title is developed by Everybody House Games, who also made Universal Paperclips, a free browser game where you, well, make paperclips.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to play Battlefield 2042 for free

If you’re interested in giving Battlefield 2042 a try but haven’t got around to buying it, you’re in luck. Battlefield 2042 hasn’t had the smoothest launch compared to its previous installments, with players complaining about various issues such as bloom, map design, and aim assist. Despite...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds will be free to play

Since his arrival in 2016, PUBG battlefields, developed by the studio Krafton, has been able to divide the players in terms of game quality. Playstation 4, Xbox One, pc, stadiums, android True IOS, the title will take effect from January 12th free to play. PUBG CB Edition. Whether we like...
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

How to Play Xbox on a Laptop

On your Xbox console pen Settings > Device & connections > Remote features and tick the Enable remote features box. Next open Xbox app preferences and choose Allow connections from any device. On a Windows 10 or 11 computer, open the Xbox app and select the console icon next to...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Set Up Your New Console Before Christmas, Advises Xbox Exec

We tend to hear this advice every year, and it's back again in force ahead of the Christmas period, as Xbox's Major Nelson has advised setting up a new Xbox console before Christmas Day — even if you're giving it as a gift. The reason, of course, is to...
VIDEO GAMES
igeeksblog.com

10 Best free anime games for iOS to play in 2022

Japanese animation works have surpassed many expectations. They have now permeated countries worldwide with great storylines, memorable characters, and superb animation. Moreover, games based on different anime series have also become popular. Hence, if you are a fan, this list of the best iOS anime games will hook you. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Free Play Pass Games On Android – 2021

Android games might not cost as much as console games, but some of them can be a little pricey, which is where free games on Play Pass come in. Many Android games can range from being $.99 to being upwards of $15 and more, and that doesn’t quite sit well with some gamers. Also, we’re constantly bombarded with in-app purchases and all sorts of gacha nonsense.
FIFA
purexbox.com

Invites To Buy The Halo Xbox Sent Out To Select Microsoft Customers

If you missed out on the Xbox Seres X Halo Infinite console, you might want to check your inbox. Microsoft is contacting select store customers via email - offering them the chance to purchase the Xbox Series X Halo bundle. According to an email (via Tom Warren), these XSX Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Laser League relaunches itself as the free-to-play Laser League World Arena

Laser League had a bit of a rough ride of it. Intended as the next big thing from OlliOlli developers Roll7, the fast-paced competitive multiplayer game was released in 2018 and sadly just never found an audience—even though it was really rather good. Wisdom at the time put this partly down to the name, which seemed a naked attempt to ride the coat-tails of Rocket League's success. Whatever the truth of that, the game deserved to land better than it did.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event: How To Unlock Free Rewards

The Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event is now officially live until January 4th, and all you need to do to unlock the free rewards is play one game of Arena or Big Team Battle per-day. The ten tiers of daily rewards will conclude on December 30th, allowing you a few...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for Free This Weekend

Has all this DLC chatter surrounding Assassin's Creed Odyssey got you interested in playing the game? If the answer is yes, you're in luck: Ubisoft is offering a free play weekend that starts tomorrow and runs until 20th December 2021. You will have access to the entire game for the course of the free trial, and your progress will carry over if you decide to buy it. The Deluxe Edition is currently on sale for £13.39/$19.99.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Why is Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Free-to-Play?

Halo Infinite has a multiplayer option and if you can believe it, it is free to play. There may be hopes that people can broaden their understanding of the game and that this is the best way for them to increase their base. This has left some people wondering, why is the campaign being released at a retail price, but the multiplayer is free to play for absolutely everyone? When you look at Halo Infinite, you will soon see that it has been delayed and that Halo 5, the game before it came out in the year 2015. The campaign, as expected, follows Master Chief and it also follows the ringworld Zeta Halo. This is all being done to try and hunt down AI known as The Weapon. The aim is to also try and fight off anyone who may be a threat to her, which follows on perfectly from the previous game’s ending.
VIDEO GAMES

