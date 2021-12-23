ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analogue Pocket will let you save Game Boy Camera photos to a MicroSD card

By Oisin Kuhnke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update coming to the Analogue Pocket will let you save any photos you take through the Game Boy Camera to a microSD card. As reported by Gizmodo, a firmware update is coming to the Analogue Pocket that will let you save Game Boy Camera photos directly to a MicroSD card....

