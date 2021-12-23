Analogue Pocket will let you save Game Boy Camera photos to a MicroSD card

The Analogue Pocket is a modern handheld games console that plays original Nintendo Game Boy cartridges. And the nerds are going nuts for it. If you're a games fan of a certain age, it's hard not to pull out your credit card as soon as you see a picture of the Analogue Pocket. It's like a sleeker, more serious version of the original, in either black or white, for an entirely-reasonable $220. The good news is that it's every bit as good as you'd hope and does way more than play Game Boy games. The bad news is that if you pre-order today, you won't get one until 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO