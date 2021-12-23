ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘We have to be serious’: Steelers LB Taco Charlton ready to help teammates against former team

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH — When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, they will see a familiar face on the defensive end.

Linebacker Taco Charlton, who played 7 games for the Chiefs in 2020, was released by the team this past offseason and signed with the Steelers in November.

“They’re the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll say that,” Charlton said. ” They’re a real good team.”

On Wednesday, Charlton said he would be available for his teammates for any tips ahead of their matchup with the current No. 1-seed in the AFC.

Tracking the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 lists

“We have to be serious. We have to be ready to play a real good team come Sunday,” Charlton said.

Charlton is coming off making a huge play in the Steelers’ win over the Tennessee Titans last week. In the fourth quarter, he tipped a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill that ended up being intercepted by Joe Schobert and led to a Pittsburgh field goal and gave them the lead.

The Steelers (7-6-1) currently sit third in the AFC North, but only one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) and Baltimore Ravens (8-6).

The Chiefs could be without their top two offensive weapons in Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and although Charlton says losing players of that caliber will hurt, the Chiefs still have their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“His arm talent, he can extend plays, he’s very elusive. People try to say he’s not athletic but he can turn it on when he wants to. He’s more athletic than what you would think, and you know his arm talent and the tremendous talent he is,” Charlton said. “The offense goes as he goes.”

The Chiefs and Steelers kick off on Sunday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones returns to practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to practice Thursday ahead of the team’s final home game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones spent a week on the reserve/COVID list and missed the week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The defensive tackle is the […]
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction and Preview

Two potential AFC playoff teams will meet on Sunday when the Steelers visit the Chiefs, although they'll have far different stakes at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite a 2-4 start, the Chiefs have the best record in the conference and could get one step closer to wrapping up the No. 1 seed and lone by with a win. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, likely needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
NFL
KSN News

