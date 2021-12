Mustipher: Jenkins put in 'tough situation' in OL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the moments Bears fans have been clamoring for over the past few weeks came to fruition on Sunday Night: Teven Jenkins getting his NFL first action at left tackle. It was a highly-anticipated look at what the future might be with Jenkins and Borom at the edges, protecting Justin Fields. Unfortunately it didn’t go all too well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO