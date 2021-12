Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is setting up some major trouble for Tengen Uzui's wives with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is now making its way through an adaptation of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it have seen Tanjiro Kamado and his team making their way into a wholly different kind of territory than they have ever been accustomed to. But at the same time, there's been a major danger lurking throughout as Tengen Uzui's wives have gone missing.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO