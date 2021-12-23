Fond du Lac County passes 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began

FOND DU LAC – The Fond du Lac County Health Department reported 420 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, according to its Community Impact Dashboard.

As of Thursday morning, the county's total positive case count since the pandemic hit the Fond du Lac area in March 2020 was up to 20,234 — an increase from 19,814 last Friday — and active cases are at 989 in the county, with 24 people hospitalized related to COVID-19.

To date, 19,073 people have been released from isolation measures, and the department has recorded 229,247 negative tests, an increase of 2,876 since last Friday.

The dashboard also recorded one additional COVID-19-related death since last Friday, but no further details were available to The Reporter by deadline. The total number of virus-related deaths in the county is at 172.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks the county's transmission status as high.

Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Mueller and SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital President Katherine Vergos will periodically provide COVID-19 updates on virus developments and other information via Zoom, with the next session scheduled for Jan. 10.

A link will be available on the Fond du Lac County Health Department and SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Facebook pages, and participants may ask questions through the Q&A function on Zoom or by emailing Jayce.Commo@ssmhealth.com ahead of time.

Vaccine distribution is up to 55,027 county residents age 5 and older with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, which is 53.5% of the county population, according to state data.

Of those, 52,143 people — or 50.7% of the population — are fully vaccinated.

Free, weekly mobile testing is available in Fond du Lac for county residents 2 and older.

A mobile unit from Accelerated Clinical Laboratories will offer free testing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, 520 Fond du Lac Ave., and masks are required in the building.

The unit offers PCR confirmatory tests, which will give results in one to two days. Symptoms are not a requirement for the mobile testing, and appointments, insurance or identification are not necessary.

On Tuesdays, the unit will offer tests in Ripon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Alliance Laundry Systems parking lot, 119 Shephard St., at the Hall Street entrance.

Additionally, SSM Health is testing symptomatic community members. Anyone with even minor symptoms is encouraged to call 920-926-8400 or their health care provider for testing information.

More information on testing and vaccines is available at fdlco.wi.gov.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.