ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets holiday wish list for 2022 season

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1yRc_0dUlljjv00

The Mets have been one of the busiest teams in baseball this offseason, making one of the biggest free agent splashes by signing Max Scherzer to a record contract in addition to signing Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

Of course, they also just introduced their new manager in Buck Showalter this week, as New York tries to take another step towards becoming a contender in the National League.

For that to happen, some other narratives need to unfold in the Mets’ favor, so let’s look at what fans should be wishing for this holiday season:

Return of superstar Francisco Lindor

Lindor was the big offseason acquisition of Steve Cohen’s first offseason as the team owner, and backed that move up with a $341 million contract extension for the four-time All-Star. But Lindor’s first season in New York was hardly what fans had hoped to see, as the shortstop hit a career-low .230 with a .734 OPS, battling an oblique injury along the way. Lindor heard boos in what was a continuation of another down year in 2020, when he hit .258 with a .750 OPS.

Lindor has five years of star-level performance before 2020, and at just 28 years old, he should be in the prime of his career. He showed flashes of his star power at times last season, and the Mets would love to see that over the course of a full season to justify that massive contract.

Healthy Jacob deGrom

The Mets committed record money to Scherzer, but deGrom is still the ace and the best pitcher in baseball. He just needs to be on the mound to wow the baseball world with his historic talent, and that was a challenge last season.

DeGrom pitched 92 innings last season and posted a ridiculous 1.08 ERA, striking out 146 batters along the way. He seemed on his way to a third Cy Young and a third straight year of leading the league in strikeouts, but instead, various minor injuries preceded a forearm injury that ended his season at the All-Star break, contributing to the team’s freefall in the second half of the season.

The tandem of Scherzer and a healthy deGrom would certainly be the best one-two punch in baseball, and it would be an absolute crime if health interfered with being able to enjoy that kind of brilliance on back-to-back nights in 2022.

Add to the starting rotation

The top of the Mets rotation is flat-out ridiculous with Scherzer and deGrom leading the way, but the rotation could use some depth, especially after Marcus Stroman signed with the Cubs just before the lockout.

Rich Hill also signed with another team, leaving New York with Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson as the likely internal candidates to fill out the rotation. But Walker fell off a cliff after an All-Star selection in 2021, posting a 7.13 ERA over the second half of the season, and Carrasco battled injury all year and is now 34 years old. There are a lot of question marks in the back end of the rotation, and there are some options still on the board, like Carlos Rodon, Yusei Kikuchi or Zack Greinke. Hey, even free agent Matt Harvey is an option (just kidding).

Adding the DH in the National League

Yes, I know this would likely mean less at-bats for deGrom, who is a delight to watch at the plate, but adding a DH could greatly help this Mets team in 2022. Robinson Cano is once again eligible after serving his season-long suspension, and at 39 years old, could benefit from some half days off during the grind of a 162-game season.

Don’t forget, Cano batted .316 with an .896 OPS over 49 games in 2020, and could still give the Mets a valuable bat if his health his preserved. Even beyond Cano, Dominic Smith could be a strong DH option, as could J.D. Davis, especially with Escobar likely taking the bulk of third base duties. The Mets could boast their depth if the DH was an option, not to mention it could also preserve the health of a deGrom, who said a shoulder issue that flared up last season was a result of taking a swing. So a DH would benefit New York on multiple levels.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets looking to trade Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith?

With both Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith coming off disappointing 2021 seasons, “there is some expectation within the industry the Mets will trade” at least one of the duo after the lockout, Mike Puma of The New York Post writes. Back in late November, MetsMerized’s Michael Mayer tweeted that “multiple teams” had been in touch with the Mets about a McNeil trade.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets hoping for market for Dominic Smith

It was not that long ago that Dominic Smith seemed to be a potential building block for the New York Mets. A consensus top 100 prospect prior to the 2016 season, Smith appeared to be the future at first base, a power hitter who could be a key part of the Mets’ lineup for years to come.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
metsmerizedonline.com

MMO Fan Shot: J.D. Davis Should Be Mets’ DH

Since joining the Mets in 2019, J.D. Davis has the second highest batting average (behind Jeff McNeil), the second highest slugging percentage (behind Pete Alonso) and the second highest on-base percentage (behind Brandon Nimmo). In the holiday spirit, I am reminded this week of George Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: 2021 rekindled our love for watching sports the way we did in the ‘before’ times. But COVID-19 concerns remained, from variants to vaccines.

Trying to come to grips with the state of the sports world in the final days of 2021 isn’t easy. We’re ending the year the way we began it, stressing over our favorite athletes and teams while another COVID-19 surge forces colleges and professional sports leagues to put their fingers on the pause button again. And that’s a shame for 2021, a year that rekindled our love for watching live sports ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Mets: Could Francisco Lindor feud be driving Jeff McNeil trade talks?

The New York Mets are shopping super-utility man Jeff McNeil on the trading block. Could his previous feud with Francisco Lindor be driving that decision-making?. McNeil is coming off a down season, in which he had just a .280 BABIP. That means some of McNeil’s decrease in production is simply bad luck, but he also made less hard contact on the season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
FanSided

3 Scrooge moves the Dodgers made that killed fans’ Christmas spirit

The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
MLB
Q 105.7

Could This Be the New York Yankees Opening Day Line-up?

When Opening Day will take place, may be a bigger question than even the New York Yankees questionable Opening Day line-up. Let's have some fun and give general manager Brian Cashman a little help, while providing manager Aaron Boone with a winning line-up. Remember, we have to be realistic with our wish-list additions!
MLB
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
InsideThePinstripes

Former Yankees Finding New Homes Overseas

A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists. The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The National League
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Los Angeles Signs Free Agent Catcher to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have made their first player signing since retaining Chris Taylor on a 4-year deal. While it hasn’t been their fault that they haven’t made any more moves (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren’t very active beforehand either. Well, they’re showing some activity now as they recently made a signing that no one saw coming.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Bolster Catching Depth, Add Promising Bullpen Arm

While all has been relatively quiet on the Yankees’ front during the first month of the lockout, they did make a few moves recently to bolster their minor league depth. After re-signing catcher Rob Brantly on a minor league deal earlier in the month, the Yankees added two more catching options to their system in David Freitas and Rodolfo Duran.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy