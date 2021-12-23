ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday update: Another record day as nearly 16,000 new cases reported

By NBC4 Staff
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1GAC_0dUllg5k00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Dec. 23, a total of 1,896,577 (+15,989) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,139 (+345) hospitalizations and 11,540 (+20) admissions into the ICU.

Trends for virus troubling, says Gov. DeWine

The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases in one-day ever for the state of Ohio. This is the third day in a row for a record amount of cases.

New vaccination numbers were not available and were not expected to be updated again until Monday, with health department officials saying that a database vendor would have a multi-day outage. As of Wednesday, 6,937,844 people in the state had at least started the vaccination process.

ODH reported 249 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 28,277. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.

The 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,900.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Pandemic fatigue sets in at Roane County vaccine clinic

SPENCER, WV (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue. As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back […]
WOWK 13 News

It’s the annual ‘Reporter Roundtable’ on Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s Inside West Virginia Politics’ annual reporter roundtable where co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with journalists from around the Mountain State to talk about the stories that impacted them and West Virginia. In Segment One and Two, Amanda Barren and Mark Curtis are sitting down with our very […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Memorial Health in Georgia delivers quadruplets for first time since 2014

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — For the first time since 2014, Memorial Health delivered quadruplets. For mom and dad, their arrival is a Christmas miracle. “I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah Marquez.  After getting pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter, Mariah and Jose Marquez were told the likelihood […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia governor allocates remainder of federal pandemic funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced allocations for the state’s remaining balance from federal CARES Act funding. West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million. On Tuesday, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment. On Thursday, the can governor […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,495 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,251 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Wcmh#Icu#Odh#The Ohio National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Nicholas County 911 tells us that there is an active fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. They say it started around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Officials say that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. They say there are no road closures. There […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024. The filing means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race. Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials. He is part of […]
ELECTIONS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy