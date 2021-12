The nuEra recreational marijuana dispensary has opened at 1415 Corporate Blvd., Aurora, near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall. A ribbon-cutting is planned for 9 a.m. Friday with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. The company has medical dispensaries in Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria, and recreational dispensaries in Pekin and Champaign. Store hours this week are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

