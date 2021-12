Running back Cam Akers has been cleared to practice with the Los Angeles Rams, taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. The Rams (10-4) also designated Akers for return from injured reserve Thursday, which means he is in a 21-day window for reactivation to the roster. Coach Sean McVay won't predict when Akers will play, but he expects the second-year pro to be added to the roster within the window while Los Angeles makes its playoff push.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO