San Diego Christian College Cancels SDSU Matchup Due to COVID-19 Protocols

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
Photo via Pixabay

Due to COVID-related issues within the San Diego Christian College men’s basketball program, the Tuesday game between the San Diego State Aztecs and Hawks has been canceled, SDSU announced Thursday.

There is no plan to reschedule the game.

San Diego State is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 1 when it plays its Mountain West Conference opener in Las Vegas against UNLV. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

SDSU’s conference home opener scheduled for Jan. 5 against Fresno State is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.

–City News Service

UCLA, Facing COVID Concerns, in Town for Holiday Bowl

UCLA’s football team has arrived in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl, but COVID issues are dogging the Bruins. Defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight won’t be able to play, the Los Angeles Times reported, because he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. Other players are awaiting test results that could put them out of the game.
