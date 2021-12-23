ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Washington Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Eyman's Assets to Be Sold to Pay $5M Owed State

By Ayumi Davis
 3 days ago
On top of a $2.6 million fine, Eyman owes $2.9 million for the state's attorney fees and cost for the lawsuit that took almost four years to...

MyNorthwest

Tim Eyman assets to be sold to satisfy $5M million debt

SEATTLE (AP) — Initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who earlier this year was found liable for years of violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws and owes the state more than $5 million, is facing the court-ordered sale of his assets. Eyman is required to make monthly $10,000 payments to...
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Tim Eyman Facing Court-Ordered Sale Of Assets

SEATTLE (AP) – Initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who earlier this year was found liable for years of violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws and owes the state more than $5 million, is facing the court-ordered sale of his assets. Eyman is required to make monthly $10,000 payments to...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlepi.com

New Washington state laws going into effect in 2022

Each new year comes with a new set of Washington state laws. Washington lawmakers made headlines during this year’s legislative session for their work on taxes, police reform and reversing the effects of climate change. The resulting law changes from some of that work won’t be seen for years, while others will go into effect in the coming weeks and months.
WASHINGTON STATE
State
Washington State
thecentersquare.com

Judge allows Washington state House COVID lockout to stand

(The Center Square) – A judge in Washington has dismissed part of a lawsuit challenging a policy in the state House of Representatives requiring lawmakers and staff to be fully vaccinated in order to gain entry to their offices and the House floor. The suit was filed last month...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52.Ericksen's death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador though his cause of death wasn't immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday.Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, reached out to Republican colleagues last month saying he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Reasons for his visit were unclear.In a message to state House and Senate members, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones calls for term limits in state

ATLANTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones said he wants to “drain the Georgia swamp” by implementing term limits for all members of the state general assembly and the lieutenant governor’s office. “Recently, politics has become far less about public service and too much about the...
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Tim Eyman
