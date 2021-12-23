It’s An Easy Ride to the Holiday Bowl on the Coaster Train

A Coaster train heading north on the Del Mar bluffs. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Whether you are cheering for our neighbors to the north, the UCLA Bruins, or the North Carolina State Wolfpack, choose cost-effective and hassle-free transportation to get to the 2021 Holiday Bowl on board a COASTER train.

With more than 12,000 UCLA alumni in the San Diego region, the game at Petco Park on Dec. 28 is expected to be a sellout. Game attendees can avoid traffic congestion and parking headaches that often occur with full capacity crowds at Petco Park by taking one of many COASTER trains.

You can choose to arrive in time for the pre-game festivities or just before the 5 p.m. kick-off. Find the right train for you by visiting GoNCTD.com/schedules.

NCTD is also providing an extra train after the game that departs from Santa Fe Depot at 10:20 p.m., giving passengers ample time to leave the park and get on board.