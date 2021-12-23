ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

It’s An Easy Ride to the Holiday Bowl on the Coaster Train

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A Coaster train heading north on the Del Mar bluffs. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Whether you are cheering for our neighbors to the north, the UCLA Bruins, or the North Carolina State Wolfpack, choose cost-effective and hassle-free transportation to get to the 2021 Holiday Bowl on board a COASTER train.

With more than 12,000 UCLA alumni in the San Diego region, the game at Petco Park on Dec. 28 is expected to be a sellout. Game attendees can avoid traffic congestion and parking headaches that often occur with full capacity crowds at Petco Park by taking one of many COASTER trains.

You can choose to arrive in time for the pre-game festivities or just before the 5 p.m. kick-off. Find the right train for you by visiting GoNCTD.com/schedules.

NCTD is also providing an extra train after the game that departs from Santa Fe Depot at 10:20 p.m., giving passengers ample time to leave the park and get on board.

MTS Operating Special Friday Holiday Schedule

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is operating a special service schedule Friday on Christmas Eve. It will operate the same schedule again next Friday, on New Year’s Eve. Most MTS buses and trolleys are running on Saturday service schedules both days. Adding to the holiday cheer, both Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
