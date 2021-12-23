ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Goldie Hawn’s Husbands: Everything To know About Her 2 Marriages & Relationship With Kurt Russell

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZltP_0dUlieVL00
Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn was married twice before she began her decades-long romance with Kurt Russell. Find out all about her relationships here!

Goldie Hawn has one of the most incredible careers in Hollywood! The 76-year-old actress has everything from box office smashes to an Academy Award under her belt and she’s still starring in major movies like the upcoming Family Jewels, which reunites Goldie with her The First Wives Club co-stars Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.

Born in Washington D.C., Goldie took her bubbly personality and comedic chops to Los Angeles after working as a professional dancer. She quickly found fame as a regular cast member on the sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Then in her very first outing as a film actor, Goldie took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1969’s Cactus Flower! She was again nominated for an Oscar in 1980, this time for Best Actress in Private Benjamin. She also had hits with Bird On A Wire, Death Becomes Her and The Banger Sisters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoeZ5_0dUlieVL00
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn appear at ‘Snatched’ premiere in Los Angeles in 2017. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Outside of her immensely successful Tinseltown career, Goldie has maintained a healthy love life. She was first married to Gus Trikonis, then to Bill Hudson and finally has enjoyed a decades-long romance with Kurt Russell. Find out all about her relationships, below.

Gus Trikonis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fMvE_0dUlieVL00
Goldie Hawn with Gus Trikonis at Heathrow Airport. (Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Born in New York on November 21, 1937, Gus began his career in Hollywood as a dancer, and he played Indio, a member of the Sharks gang in 1961’s West Side Story. He would soon turn his talents to directing, with his first movie being the 1969 biker classic Five the Hard Way, according to his IMDB. The same year, Gus married Goldie on May 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii. After a string of directing low-budget fare such as The Student Body and The Swinging Barmaids, Gus found his relationship with Goldie deteriorating. They separated on April 9, 1973 but didn’t finalize their divorce until June 1976.

Later in his career, Gus found success directing Take This Job and Shove It and several made-for-TV movies. He also began directing for TV shows, working on Baywatch, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Quantum Leap, The Commishand Hunter.

Bill Hudson

Bill was born in born on October 17, 1949 in Portland, Orgeon. He first met Hawn on a flight from New York to Los Angeles in 1975 when he was in a band, the Hudson Brothers, with his real-life brothers Brett and Mark. The band toured with the Osmonds and David Cassidy. Bill and Goldie would marry on July 3, 1976. They welcomed son Oliver Hudson on September 7, 1976 and daughter Kate Hudson on April 19, 1979. The marriage wouldn’t last and Bill filed for divorce on August 15, 1980.

Since then, Bill’s relationship with Goldie and their two children has been strained. In a 2011 interview, Bill slammed Goldie for pitting Oliver and Kate against him once she started dating Kurt. “When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me,” Bill told the Daily Mail. “But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her ‘Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I’m an absent father when it’s simply not the case?’ and she’d laugh and go ‘Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.’”

Meanwhile, Oliver and Kate have been outspoken about being estranged from their biological father, often saying he abandoned them. They publicly praise Kurt as stepping up as a father figure during their childhood.

Relationship With Kurt Russell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwCiH_0dUlieVL00
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in New York. (Charles Sykes/Shutterstock)

Goldie and Kurt’s relationship has definitely defied Hollywood odds. The lovebirds first met on the set of the 1968 film, The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when she was 21 and he was just 16. But it wasn’t until they found themselves working together again — filming 1983’s Swing Shift — that they decided to try their hand at a romance. Although it could have gone horribly wrong.

“I was severely hungover,” Kurt hilariously told Conan O’Brien about the first time he asked Goldie on a date. “I just didn’t have in my mind what I was going to see. She had a great body, and so the first that came out was ‘Man, you’ve got a great figure.’ It kind of came out quickly, and it could’ve been wrong, and she said, ‘Why, thank you.’”

Goldie appeared to love the line, as she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, “I remember about Kurt, not only being really sexy and handsome and all that stuff, and fun — a good co-star. I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was…he’s good with kids. And I kind of went, ‘Oh my god. This is amazing.’”

While Goldie had Oliver and Kate, Kurt also had son Boston from his former marriage with Season Hubley. Soon Goldie and Kurt added to their family, as they welcomed Wyatt in 1986. And the rest is blissful, Hollywood history!

Comments / 11

Related
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Harry Hamlin’s Children: All About His Relationship With 2 Daughters & Rarely Seen Son

Harry Hamlin shares two daughters with Lisa Rinna and a son with the original ‘Bond Girl’. Find out all about the actor’s three children here!. Some fans may only know Harry Hamlin from his hilarious scenes with wife Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the 70-year-old star has had an amazingly storied career in acting. Starting off on Broadway, the California native would go on to have leading roles in such movies as Making Love and in television shows like L.A. Law and Mad Men.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Carson Daly’s Wife: Everything To Know About Siri Pinter As They Celebrate 6 Years Of Marriage

The ‘Today’ host’s wife penned an emotional message on Instagram to celebrate their six years as husband and wife. Carson Daly, 48, and his wife Siri Pinter, 40, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together on Thursday December 23. After years together, the pair seem so in love with each other. Siri penned an Instagram post with photos from their special day to celebrate their anniversary. “I can’t even remember how many more… that’s because life with you and our family has felt like forever,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t even remember a before. I love you [Carson Daly]… Happy Anniversary!”
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of the most famous Hollywood couples, and that resulted in some unusual experiences for their children growing up. Oliver Hudson previously recalled a story where he had been arrested by the police as a teenager for accidentally paintballing some adults, and the officers ended up fighting over who would call his dad.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
State
Hawaii State
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream

With homes in locations from Manhattan to Vancouver, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have an impressive property portfolio, but it's their home in Los Angeles where they spent lockdown that's oh-so cosy. The couple, who have been together for 38 years, have shared several insights into their home life, showcasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
David Cassidy
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Kate Hudson
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Kate Hudson formed a 'tough' skin after father's rejection

Kate Hudson has had a "tough" skin ever since her father abandoned his kids. The 'Almost Famous' star is estranged from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson, 72, and was brought up by her actress mom Goldie Hawn, 76, and her husband Kurt Russell, 70. In 2015, Bill said his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Academy Award#Rowan Martin#Cactus Flower#Tinseltown#Sharks#The Student Body
parentherald.com

Hollywood Wild Child Drew Barrymore Admits Being ‘Really Broken’ After Her Divorce to Will Kopelman

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has opened up about feeling "really broken" and failing in a major way after her divorce from Will Kopelman, her third husband. In a podcast for "Finding Fearless," the mom said that the breakdown of her marriage to Kopelman was the hardest of all her marriages because they have two daughters together, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7. She admitted that she lost 40 pounds following the divorce because it was "the death of a dream."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo

Goldie Hawn has opened the doors inside her beautiful Los Angeles home to share a candid photo following a "long day". The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her curled up on the sofa with her pet dog Rory, who was also half asleep.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Announce She's Pregnant in Being the Ricardos Scene

Get a glimpse at Nicole Kidman's awards-nominated performance as Lucille Ball. In a clip from Being the Ricardos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Oscar winner stars as legendary television icon Ball, who breaks the news to the I Love Lucy writing team (Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy) that she is pregnant, expecting another baby with husband and costar Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo

Goldie Hawn and long-time beau Kurt Russell are spotted rocking stylish cowboy hats on a recent outing in Aspen, Colorado. Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 70, looked more adorable than ever on a recent outing together — but then again, what else is new? The duo, who have been dating since 1983, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, sporting some Southwestern-style outfits with chic cowboy hats to match. Goldie wore a burgundy puffer jacket over eggplant-colored pants tucked into black-and-tan knee-high boots. The Academy Award winner paired the look with a black fedora-style hat with a tan band around the top, definitely looking Colorado-ready.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy