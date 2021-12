Last Friday saw the release of the final advance payment of the US child tax credit for 2021. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, increased the amount of the child tax credit and created advance monthly payments. The House of Representatives passed an extension of the child tax credit increase and advance payments when it ratified the Build Back Better bill in November. However, comments from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday indicate he won't support the Build Back Better bill. Since his vote is required for passage of the bill, many families are worried about the future of the child tax credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO