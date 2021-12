Fireforest Advocates for Colorado Forest Restoration With Novel Visual Storytelling. December 2 marks one year since the Cameron Peak Fire was declared contained. While it affected nearly everyone on the Front Range, misunderstandings still surround the factors that led to the fire. In fact, public opinion about forest fire and management often hinders the work desperately needed to prevent future megafires. Fireforest is working to change that. Fireforest is a new, long-term multimedia project exploring the impacts of the Cameron Peak Fire and its causes while advocating for the work needed to restore forest resilience to wildfire in Colorado. “The Cameron Peak Fire reinforced a lot of fear towards forest fire, but we need to understand that fire is a natural part of Colorado’s forests and an essential part of preventing future megafires,” said Evan Barrientos, a Fort Collins conservation photographer and the creator of Fireforest.

