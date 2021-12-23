ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

The Best 9 Latino-Inspired TikTok Recipes That Went Viral In 2021

By Camila Barbeito
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret we’re obsessed with TikTok, whether we’re discovering that bistec is actually an anglicismo for beef steak, dancing along to “Mi Burrito Sabanero” in a blue wig, or learning to keep limes in a jug of water to keep them fresh for weeks, the app is a treasure trove...

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
matadornetwork.com

Airbnb with hilarious quirks goes viral on TikTok

When most people step into an Airbnb, they expect a set of instructions detailing the proper method for locking the door and where to throw out the trash before they leave — the basic tasks that all polite guests are willing to complete to accommodate their host and make their stay seamless. But recently a woman on TikTok, who goes by the username @authentiffany_, encountered an Airbnb owner who went above and beyond in creating a strict set of rules for guests in her home. The video she recorded documenting her experience went viral on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Clean Eating

8 Must-Try Food Trends That Went Viral on TikTok This Year

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. When a video blows up on TikTok, it really blows up. It’s not uncommon for food videos to go viral and quickly gain millions of views in just one day. And when something receives that level of traction, it often gets recreated thousands of times by people who need to try it for themselves. Huge TikTok trends can be pretty wild, but sometimes they’re surprisingly fun and totally delicious. They can even be clean and healthy, like our personal fave: the viral Nature’s Cereal trend.
RECIPES
ourcommunitynow.com

TikTok Recipe: Roasted Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk

Convert the sprout haters in your family with this simple TikTok recipe. The next time you see these big green branches in the grocery store, get one and try out this easy cooking method. Roasted Brussels Sprouts on the Stalk Recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 stalk of brussels sprouts (approximately 18 to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Taco Day#Spicy Food#Food Drink#Latino#Vuelve
The Independent

HelloFresh review: Did the recipe kit subscription help us say goodbye to boring meals?

Feeding a family can sometimes feel like riding a merry-go-round: your diet revolves around the same dishes, and a lack of inspiration means you can’t get off. The shopping list rarely deviates from the same staple ingredients, and everyone gets rather bored.Eating that way is simple and sometimes the only option for those who are time-starved, but simpler still is ordering in recipe boxes that do the imagining – and food shopping – for you. They can also add an injection of much-needed variety, with recipes changing regularly and near restaurant-quality dishes, making you feel like a pro in the...
RECIPES
themerrythought.com

Best Mulled Wine Recipe

The majority of my family doesn’t drink at all but after spending a few holidays in Colorado over the past few years, I’ve had a bunch of chances to perfect this delicious mulled wine recipe. I started making it for all of the fall and winter holiday parties with our friends!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Democrat-Herald

What are you baking for Christmas? Try these TikTok recipes

Want to bring something everyone will love to Christmas dinner this year? Try these savory and sweet baking recipes from TikTok. This Christmas tree shaped pull apart garlic bread from @themodernnonna is cheesy and delicious. Her recipe uses store bought pizza dough, so it’s easy enough for beginner bakers.
RECIPES
vinepair.com

8 of the Best Punch Recipes

Bright, fruity, and large format, punch is a pop culture staple, often spotted at the school dances of rom com classics and Netflix miniseries. But there’s more to punch than the red, saccharine stuff served with plastic ladles. Bartenders are creating their own versions of the juice-based concoction with high-quality ingredients and unique techniques.
RECIPES
Food Beast

TikTok Kitchen Will Be Bringing The App's Most Viral Recipes To Fans

Baked Feta Pasta, Corn Ribs, Smashburgers, Pasta Chips — what do these foods all have in common? They all popped off and became viral recipes on TikTok this past year. Now imagine having these mouthwatering creations delivered straight to your door. That possibility will soon be a reality, thanks...
RECIPES
PopSugar

You Probably Forgot About Some of TikTok's Most Viral Recipes From 2021

Remember feta pasta on TikTok? Yeah, that happened in 2021, despite the fact that you might feel like you've aged 50 years since sticking a brine-soaked hunk of feta cheese in the middle of some cherry tomatoes. Even though this year was as confusing and hard as ever, people from around the world delivered countless viral TikTok recipes — some savory, some sweet, some indescribable — that kept our stomachs full. Recently, TikTok released its 2021 Year on TikTok report, which rounded up some of the most viral TikTok recipes of 2021. Each is a testament to the fact that you don't need to be a professional chef with years of culinary experience to cook something people are excited to eat; you just need an idea, a love of good flavors, and maybe an air fryer.
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Best vegan drink recipes

Looking for the best vegan latte? Want to make a dairy-free cocktail? See our vegan drink ideas, complete with everything from chai lattes to black russians and more. If you’re looking for other vegan recipes, check out our best ever vegan recipes, including vegan curries, vegan salads and more ideas. For meat-free ingredient ideas, try our tofu recipes and jackfruit recipes. We also have our guide on how to follow a plant-based diet.
RECIPES
Herald-Palladium

Recipes inspired by the Netflix series 'Bridgerton'

If I were a character on “Bridgerton,” the popular and slightly risqué series about high society during England’s Regency era, I wouldn’t have to worry about wrapping holiday presents, cooking Christmas dinner, or buying a gift for my husband (who still hasn’t told me what he wants). After all, one would have servants to do all that.
RECIPES
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy