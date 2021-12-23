SPONSORED:

Come to Zenith Holland Nursery for last minute gifts and After Christmas Savings!

Still searching for unique and personal items to delight your friends and family? Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines has you covered. Local artisan candles, honey, hand-crafted pottery and home decor are just some of the fine quality items you will find in just one stop.

Along with those options from their new Gift Shop, Zenith Holland Nursery still has horticulture at its heart, offering houseplants delivered fresh weekly, all manner of outdoor shrubs, trees and plants and of course the tools and nutrients to help them thrive.

Plus, Right now you can find all spring bulbs on sale at 50% off while supplies last. Stock up on crocus, tulip hyacinth and more to bring living color to your spring garden. These are high quality varieties imported from Holland, and some you may not find elsewhere.

AFTER CHRISTMAS SAVINGS

After the wrapping is torn, the feast is eaten and the Yule log is burned, rest up and return to Zenith Holland Nursery for a super After Christmas sale. Starting this Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, select winter and holiday items will be on sale at 50% off regular price. Come and get the best for less, because “a thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

Zenith Holland Nursery 23260 Marine View Drive South Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].