ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge, Slash – Our No. 1 Artist of the Year

audioinkradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyles Kennedy has a versatility that enables him to shine in different genres, and that makes him Audio Ink Radio’s top artist of 2021. Myles Kennedy is one of the most celebrated vocalists of his era, and for good reason. Just take a listen to Kennedy’s work in Alter Bridge, Slash...

audioinkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
audioinkradio.com

Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge, ‘Marching in Time’ – Our No. 1 Album of the Year

“Marching in Time,” the new album from Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge, is Audio Ink Radio’s top album of 2021. The past two years have been strange for people across the globe, and in the music world, it’s been extra weird with the lack of live music. On a positive note, the downtime has created an opportunity for musicians to work on new music, and 2021 brought a bevy of incredible releases that were crafted during lockdown.
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Former Flyleaf Vocalist Lacey Sturm Releases ‘Awaken Love’ Single, Music Video

Lacey Sturm of Shinedown is back with a new single, “Awaken Love,” and an emotive music video coupled with it. Former Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm has spent years building up her solo career, and now the Christian rock singer has released her latest single and music video. The song, called “Awaken Love,” is a moody, string-heavy ballad that oozes with emotion. It’s coupled with an equally emotive music video, featuring Sturm waking up in a desolate, torn-down home. Watch the official music video for “Awaken Love” below.
MUSIC
NME

Pink Floyd surprise fans with release of a dozen live albums

Pink Floyd have surprised fans with the release of a dozen live albums documenting some of their gigs from the early ’70s. The 12 LPs were added to streaming services this week with no prior announcement, spanning the years 1970 to 1972, covering the period in which the band released ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), and ‘Obscured By Clouds’ (1972).
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Deftones Singer Chino Moreno’s Side Project Signs to Warner Records, Releases ‘Goodbye Horses’ Cover

The electronic/trip-hop side band ††† (Crosses), featuring Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Far’s Shaun Lopez, will release their upcoming album on Warner Records. Deftones singer Chino Moreno and Far multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez have long made music together in their electronic/trip-hop side band, ††† (Crosses). Now, the guys have inked a deal with a major label, Warner Brother Records, giving a home to their upcoming full-length album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Slash
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

Fellow Singer/Songwriters and Friends Remember and Mourn The Loss of Country Music Legend Stonewall Jackson

Country music legend Stonewall Jackson passed away early Saturday at age 89 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Some of Jackson's hits included "Life To Go," penned by the late, great George Jones, "Smoke Along the Track," "B.J. the D.J.," and "Waterloo," which later became his signature song. Over his career, Stonewall landed 44 singles on the Billboard country chart. His 1971 Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first "live" album ever recorded at Nashville's 'Mother Church of Country Music', the Ryman Auditorium. The late Porter Wagoner would introduce Stonewall on his show by saying he came to the Opry "with a heart full of love and a sack full of songs."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alter Bridge#Artist Of The Year#Songwriting#Guitar Solo#Audio Ink Radio
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Entertainment Weekly

JoJo announces engagement to actor Dexter Darden on Christmas

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage. "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" JoJo wrote alongside photographs and video from the proposal — which were taken by shotbythecarters — on Instagram. "The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!"
MUSIC
Deadline

Wanda Young Dies: Singer For The Marvelettes On ‘Please Mr. Postman’ Was 78

Wanda Young, one of the original Marvelettes on Motown’s Tamla label in the 1960s and later the group’s lead singer, has died. She was 78 and passed on Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to her daughter. Young joined the Marvelettes as they signed their first record deal with Motown. The group scored Motown’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1961. The song also was No. 1 on the R&B chart. “Please Mr. Postman” became the Marvelettes signature, and has since been covered by many acts,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
Telegraph

'Trailblazing' former Radio 1 DJ Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long, the “trailblazing” BBC radio and television presenter, has died at the age of 66 after catching pneumonia. The broadcaster, who was the first woman to regularly host Top of the Pops died at her home on Christmas Day, her agent announced yesterday, prompting a wave of tributes from across the world of entertainment.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
hennemusic.com

Rock News Artist Of The Year No. 1: VAN HALEN

As part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily news site is counting down the Top 10 Rock News stories of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Willie Nelson Family Shine Brightly on Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”

Willie Nelson never ceases to amaze. His discography reads longer than most artists’ biography, and even as 2021 draws to a close, the Red-Headed Stranger is still putting out new music. This time, it’s a family affair, with the album The Willie Nelson Family on Legacy Recordings. The collection features old songs that helped build the Nelson family, from old religious standbys to Carter Family classics and even Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.” For his 72nd studio album, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie on piano, as well as four of his children: Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums, background vocals), Paula Nelson (background vocals), and Amy Nelson (background vocals). And it wouldn’t be a Willie record without Mickey Raphael (harmonica).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy