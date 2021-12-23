ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa women take donations to town impacted by tornado

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Minyon Durrah and Lauren Volpe just returned from their trip to Samsburg, Tenn., where they donated items to families impacted by tornadoes that leveled parts of the Midwest earlier this month.

Durrah says her and Volpe posted on Facebook, and donated tons of items in just four days.

They collected necessities like bathroom items, diapers and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22F3FC_0dUlgV9a00
Tulsa women help tornado victims

“We ended up getting some toys too because we did realize it was close to Christmas,” said Durrah. “Lots of families were spending money on necessities, and not able to provide for their kids during this time of year.”

She says they went to Arkansas with donations, but were turned away due to an overflow of donations.

So they ended up in Samsburg, an area Durrah says was overlooked.

“It was a small farm town so there wasn’t a lot to it,” said Durrah. “There were ruined local businesses, trees split in half. There was actually a big pile of debris that they were burning because there was nothing else to do with it.”

Durrah says this is more than just the giving holiday spirit. This is helping those in need and doing the right thing.

Dozens of shots reported ahead of young teen’s homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Homicide detectives are investigating after several shots were fired near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa around 4 a.m. Monday. >>>WATCH LIVE, FOX23 Spencer Humphrey is on the scene on FOX23 News This Morning. Neighbors say they heard more than two dozens shots fired. Crime scene...
TULSA, OK
3 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Texas convenience store

GARLAND, Texas — Three men were killed and another man was wounded after a shooting at a Texas convenience store Sunday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred at a Texaco convenience store in Garland at about 7:30 p.m. CST, KDFW-TV reported. Police said the victims “seemed to be together”...
TEXAS STATE
