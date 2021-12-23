ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

In Focus 12/23/21: Dr. Tim Shaffer, Robbin Cole

By KMAN Staff
1350kman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s program featured conversations with Associate Professor of Communication Studies at K-State and Director of the...

1350kman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cecil Whig

RCA at Bracebridge Hall Warriors program provides camaraderie and accountability to men in recovery

EARLEVILLE — Paul Norris, after seeing how many men in recovery lacked a strong male presence, created the warriors program, to provide men in recovery at the Recovery Centers of America in Bracebridge Hall increased accountability and camaraderie. “People in general are looking to be led,” Norris, the Wellness Coordinator at Bracebridge, said. “I know I am. I know I want to be held accountable because the farther we move away from accountability the farther we move away from our goals and dreams.” ...
EARLEVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy