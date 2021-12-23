Wausau election update: Nine City Council incumbents seek reelection, additional Marathon County incumbents file papers

An election polling place station during a United States election.

SPRING 2022 ELECTION

Damakant Jayshi

With the deadline to file declaration of candidacy papers drawing close, more incumbents and their challengers for the 38 seats on the Marathon County Board and the 11-member Wausau City Council are indicating they will run for a seat in April.

The deadline to file a notice of non candidacy is Friday, Dec. 24 and the deadline to submit a declaration of candidacy is by 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. Primaries, where necessary, are scheduled for Feb. 15 and the election is on Tuesday, Apr. 5.

A second candidate announced he will seek the Marathon County Circuit Court judgeship for Branch 2, a seat that will be vacated when Judge Greg Huber retires in April. Rick Cveykus declared his intention through his Facebook post earlier this week. Marathon County Supervisor William Harris, of Dist. 3, is also running for the Circuit Court judgeship.

In Wausau, nine of 11 City Council members have filed their declaration of candidacy. In Dist. 5, Alder Jim Wadinski will be challenged by former Alder Gary Gisselman. In Dist. 8, Sarah Watson will be challenged by Thomas ‘Tony’ Brown, while in Dist. 11, Debra Rya n will be challenged by Chad Henke. Pat Peckham in Dist. 1 and Tom Neal in Dist. 4 will not seek another term.

So far, Carol Lukens and John Kroll have emerged as candidates in Dist. 1, while Doug Diny and Jessy Kearns will face off in Dist. 4.

Since Wausau Pilot & Review published its most recent election update, additional supervisors filed papers seeking reelection to their county seats. Some of them have challengers. (To view the complete list, click here.)

County Supervisor Sara Guild (Dist. 20) joined four other colleagues in filing notice of noncandidacy.

For the Wausau School District Board of Education, so far five people have announced running for the three seats that are up for election in the Spring. Two weeks ago, WSD Deputy Clerk Cassie Peck told Wausau Pilot & Review that the list of candidates will be posted on the district website on Jan. 11.

Damakant Jayshi is a reporter for Wausau Pilot & Review. He is also a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of GroundTruth Project that places journalists into local newsrooms. Reach him at damakant@wausaupilotandreview.com.